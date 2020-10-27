1/1
Philip Johnson
Philip "Phil" Richard Johnson II, 78, of Midland, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at the MidMichigan Medical Center. He was born May 8, 1942 in Mount Pleasant, son of the late Dr. Philip and Dorothy (Moylan) Johnson. Phil grew up in Mount Pleasant and attended Sacred Heart High School. After graduation, he attended Ferris State University, earning a bachelor of science degree. On June 21, 1963 he married the love of his life, the former Gloria Peters at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mount Pleasant and spent 57 wonderful years together. Phil was employed mostly as a lab technician throughout his career, which included setting up pathologist's labs in Canton, Ohio and Warner Robins, Ga. He was also employed at Midland Hospital, Midland Health Department and The Dow Chemical Co., which he retired from in 2005.
One of Phil's joys in life was to recreate a dish he loved at a restaurant. He would calculate down to the type of flour used and experimented with spices for the taste he desired. No one could fix anything like Phil. He had a deep desire for knowledge and was a lifelong learner. He also enjoyed gardening, traveling and being a Winter Texan, but truly nothing brought him more happiness than just being with the ones he held dear.
Phil will be missed by his wife, Gloria; children, Michael Johnson, Philip (Julie) Johnson, Kristen (Roger) Hillman and Michelle Waskevich; grandchildren, Brooke Johnson, Zachary Johnson, Kelsie Johnson, Kaelie Johnson, Ashlea Hillman, Brandon Hillman, Katelyn (Adam) Figuracion, Luke Waskevich and Lora Waskevich; brothers and sisters, Anne Avery, John (Neire) Johnson, Bob Johnson, Mary (Dave) Maness, Margaret (Mike) Covington and Helen (Doug) Hackett; and many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Patrick; and nephew John Henry Johnson.
The funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3109 Swede Ave. Father Kevin Maksym will officiate with inurnment to take place at a later date in Midland City Cemetery. Phil's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler Road, on Friday from 4-7 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Liturgy. A vigil service will take place at 7 p.m. Friday following visitation. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Safe & Sound Child Advocacy Center. Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks and social distancing will be required during the visitation periods and at the funeral.



Published in Midland Daily News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 631-2292
