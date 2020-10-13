Philip Kenneth Therrian

2 March 1930 - 9 Oct. 2020

Pa took his last nap and will wake into the waiting arms of the Lord and his Ma and Pa, Henry and Lavina (Cheeseman) Therrian; his soulmate, Mae Brewster; siblings, Evelyn, Francis, Stan, Lloyd, Claude and Howard.

He was the last of his generation.

He learned to drive the old farm truck helping Grandpa cut pulpwood from the back 40 and haul it to the St. Ignace dock at the age of 12 and that instilled his good work ethic.

He served his country in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean War 1951-53 and retired from the reserves in 1959 with the rank of Cpl E-4.

He worked mostly driving dump trucks and 18-wheelers all over the midwest and while it lasted, painted rustoleum primer on the Mackinac Bridge during its construction. He loved cribbage and euchre and spending time with Mae out west on many camping adventures.

He is survived by son, Wesley (Debbie) of St. Ignace; daughters, Marilyn of Wisconsin and Marietta (Joel) of California; four grandsons and their families; and Mae's children, Theresa, Cindy, Kirk and Keith, all of Midland. He is also survived by nieces and nephews and their families.

We will inter Dad's ashes at Gros Cap cemetery next spring with military honors. Many thanks go out to Grace Hospice for their support and Medilodge of Midland for their tender care, especially Nurse Jen. Thank you so much for your hugs with Dad. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the American Diabetes Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.











