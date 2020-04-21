Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Krick. View Sign Service Information Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland 4210 N. Saginaw Rd Midland , MI 48640 (989)-839-9966 Send Flowers Obituary

Philip Krick

Philip Krick, age 95 of Midland, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. He was born May 19, 1924 in Lansing, Michigan to the late Earl and Jeanette (McKenzie) Krick. He was a 1942 graduate of Mount Pleasant High School. On February 6, 1943, Phil married the love of his life, Joyce Marie Mulvany of Shepherd, Michigan. She preceded him in death on September 9, 2016 after 73 loving years of marriage.

Phil served his country honorably during WWII for 31 months as a musician in the 96th Army Ground Forces Band. He also played the piano for the Midland Rotary Band for many years. Phil worked with Dow Chemical in the data processing department, retiring in 1983.

Phil is survived by his sons, Jim (Karen) Krick of Florida, John (Karen) Krick of Midland; son in-law Dave Southworth of Farwell; and brother, Nelson Krick of Logansville, Georgia. He is also survived by eight grandkids, 26 great grandkids and three great great grandkids.

In addition to his parents and wife, Philip was predeceased by his daughter, Frances Southworth.

Cremation arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Creative Interfaces, PO Box 4202, San Rafael, CA 94915 being sure to put "Center for Formation" on memo line, or World Orphans, 6020 Erin Park Dr. Suite A. Colorado Springs, CO 80918 or MidMichigan Hospice, 3007 N. Saginaw Rd. Midland, MI 48640. Personal messages of condolence may be left for the family at









