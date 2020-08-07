Phyllis A. Harms

Phyllis A. Harms, 95, of Merrill, went to the "Glory Land Way Beyond the Blue Horizon" on July 31, 2020.

Phyllis was born to the late James C. and Dorothy M. (Tomlinson) Nolan Sr. on March 23, 1925 in Hemlock. She grew up on the Nolan family farm near Hemlock with her brothers (deceased), Kenneth V. Nolan and James C. Nolan Jr. She attended grade school at Smith Country School and in 1943 graduated from Hemlock High School. Post-graduation, she took on a Rosie the Riveter role at Eaton Manufacturing in Saginaw. On Sept. 22, 1945, she married the late Raymond A Harms. As a couple they owned and operated the family centennial farm in the rural Merrill countryside. Raymond and Phyllis had five children, 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Children are Tommy Lee (deceased as an infant), Monica Schaeffer (Denny), Marilyn Katt (Larry), Sue McCaw (Barry, deceased), Dick Harness (friend), and Lynn Bucher (William). She was blessed with grandchildren, Eric McCaw, Amanda Cassidy (Dan), Kari Lewis (Troy), Corey McCaw (Kaylee), Chris McCaw (Gina), Nicholas Katt (Sarah), Kasey Brandt (Ryan), Matt Bucher (Erika), Colleen Schaeffer, Trent Schaeffer (Jennifer, friend); great-grandchildren, Aaliyah McCaw, Kennedy and Riley Cassidy, Taylor, deceased, Maddox, Adyson and Kasen McCaw, Brandon DeLoe, Conner and Elizabeth McCaw, Isabella and Ian Brandt, Lillian Bucher, Oliva and Madeline Lewis, Caden and Kyson Katt, Luke, Thomas and Nolan Barnes. Other special friends and relatives were many, including a few like Wanda Poscal, Joy Francis, Gladys Campbell, Clayton and Carolyn Nolan, Carol Nolan, Linda Jackson, Beverly Newton and Faye Vincent.

Mom touched many by her songs of life like "This Little Light of Mine," and "Let It Shine." Throughout her life Mom often referred to herself as being the "only girl, only blonde, only one left-handed and the only one with two colored eyes in her family. She was passionate about music and family and showed this by often playing the piano at family gatherings prompting festive living room dancing and singing. Favorite piano songs included "Herr Schmidt" & the "Darlin" song. She frequently would comment daily on a new song running through her head.

Mom was good at volunteering herself and (mainly) Dad to help others. Other passions included playing cards, sewing/quilting, traveling and working on puzzles. Throughout the years, she was active in the Hemlock Methodist Church, Midland County 4-H and Farm Bureau. She was frequently found in the bleachers supporting many Breckenridge school activities. She loved eating chocolate, going out to eat and sitting on her front porch taking in the seasonal views. On the other hand, driving tractor, cooking, seeing a mouse or wearing clothes that did not match were major dislikes (just ask the family about those supporting stories).

In lieu of flowers, jump into your car wearing something that matches, take a road trip while always admiring the view, eat out, sing songs and have a chocolate. If you see a left-handed person, be sure and recognize their specialness. As the day ends, smile and tell your family you love them and use "see you later alligator, after while crocodile" to say goodbye.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Hemlock United Methodist Church, 406 W. Saginaw St., Hemlock, MI 48626; or Breckenridge Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 94 Breckenridge, MI 48615. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Cases Funeral Home, Merrill.

Socializing, dancing, singing & playing the piano until her heart's content, will now be her special role. To our Matriarch…. "Happy trails to you until we meet again."

A private family service has taken place.



