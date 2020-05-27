Phyllis Gale FraidenburgPhyllis Gale Fraidenburg, 79, of Midland, died Tuesday morning, May 26, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center with family by her side. She was born March 20, 1941 in Newburgh, Ind., daughter of the late Herdus Elwood and Mary Opal Dean (Freels) Carrell. Phyllis lived her early childhood in Newburgh before she and her family moved to Tucson, Ariz. where she graduated from Amphitheater High School in 1959. Later that summer, she was dining at a drive-in restaurant where a young man pulled in beside her by the name of Edward Lewis Fraidenburg. The two were married Sept. 4, 1960 and the rest is history. Phyllis worked for the Pima County Clerk until 1961 when she and Ed decided to start their family together. In 1964, she and the family moved to Flint before eventually settling in Midland in 1969. Phyllis was an active woman with a lively personality. She and Ed spent many years square dancing together and travelling around the world while Ed was a Caller. Throughout the years, Phyllis loved to knit and crochet and even found herself in the local news for her charitable donations of hats, scarves and gloves. Watching baseball was another favorite pastime where you could always hear her rooting for the Detroit Tigers. More than anything, Phyllis loved to be with her family no matter where they were.She is survived by her husband, Edward Fraidenburg of Midland; children, Sara (James) Emery of Puryear, Tenn. and Mark (Stefanie) Fraidenburg of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren, Ken Emery, Aaron Emery, Jacob Fraidenburg and Emma Fraidenburg; one great-grandchild, Claire Emery; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her grandson, Thomas Edward Fraidenburg; four brothers, Glenn, Gaylyn, Jerry and Danny; three sisters, Elaine, Loetta and Janice; and several nephews.Cremation has taken place and burial will take place in Rosehill Cemetery in Newburgh, Ind. with her parents. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.