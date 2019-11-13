Phyllis Illene McDonald, 79, of 4000 Dublin Ave., Midland, passed peacefully to Jesus, surrounded by her family, on Nov. 11, 2019.
She was born Sept. 14, 1940 in Midland. She attended St. Brigid and Midland Public Schools and graduated from Midland High School in 1958.
She married Charles Henry McDonald of Rosebush on July 1, 1961 and raised five children. She worked at the Midland Hospital, The Dow Chemical Co. and Midland Public Schools from where she retired in 2002. In her retirement she and her husband enjoyed their winters in Arizona and volunteering for the Midland Senior Services doing Meals on Wheels for over 17 years. She also was a Girl Scout leader early on and volunteered at the MidMichigan Regional Medical Center in the gift shop.
She leaves her husband, Charles Henry; her sons and their spouses, Charles Patrick (Tammy), John Michael (Denise), and Paul Matthew (Traci) McDonald; and her daughter and husband, Barbara Ann (Vic) Camp. In addition, she leaves her younger sister, Patricia Aeschliman.
She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Raymond McDonald; her father and mother, James and Cora McPhillips (Fairchild); and her older sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Harry Tiede.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Brigid of Kildare on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Fr. Andy Booms officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Smith
-Miner Funeral Home between the hours of 4-7 p.m. with a vigil service commencing at 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be given to Saved By God's Grace Ministry or Heartland Hospice.
