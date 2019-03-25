Obituary Guest Book View Sign





She was a secretary at John Glenn High School for 20 years, retiring in 1985 at which time she moved to Houghton Lake, and then to Fort Myers, Fla. She was also a member of the Moose, Eagles and Elks of Houghton Lake and the VFW and American Legion of Fort Myers. She enjoyed playing golf and cards. She especially enjoyed being with family and took particular pleasure in hosting and attending family parties. She will be forever cherished and missed by those who loved her.



Survivors include her son, John and his wife Vicki Duso; and her daughter, Sally and her husband James Wineman all of Fort Myers, Fla; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Laurie) McGuire, Tracy (Mark) Meyer, Nicholas (Amina) Wineman, Megan (Michael) Love, Genevieve (Trevor) Gross, Erin (Geoff) Bremer, Matthew Wineman; 12 great-grandchildren, Zachary Gross, Brett Gross, Sarah Meyer, Megan Gross, Anna Meyer, Grayson Bremer, Isa Wineman, Charlotte Bremer, Lila Love, Zia Wineman, Callan Bremer, Nyla Wineman; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Duso; daughter, Mary Ann Duso; grandson, Michael Wineman; sisters, Thelma (Ralph) Waehner, Dorothy (Larry) Gillion, LaDonna (Jean) Bleicher; and brothers, Francis (Maureen) Foucault, Raymond (Agnes) Foucault, and Gerald (Lillian) Foucault.



