R. Lynn Purves (1931 - 2019)
R. Lynn Purves, 88, of Midland, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center. She was born Feb. 21, 1931 in Detroit, daughter of the late Kenneth and Constance Reemsen. Lynn married Hal Purves on Oct. 12, 1966 in Midland. She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.

Lynn is survived by her husband, Hal Purves of Midland; and her son, Terrance (Kathleen) Purves of Farmington.

In accordance with Lynn's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.
Published in Midland Daily News on June 11, 2019
