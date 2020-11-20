1/1
Rachel Randall
Rachel Randall
Rachel Lynn Randall, 46, of Midland, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center following a lengthy illness. She was born February 8, 1974 in Midland where she was raised and educated. Rachel was the kind of person that would help anyone in need. She had a love of animals which included everything from dogs to ducks. She is survived by her daughter Ashten (Michael) Novak, parents Victor and Eleanor (Gehoski) Randall, grandchildren Brooklynn and Brodie and her brother Brian (Karyn) Randall. Private family services will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family in memory of Rachel. Arrangements are in the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home.



Published in Midland Daily News on Nov. 20, 2020.
