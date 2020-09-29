Ralph L. Stockwell
Ralph L. Stockwell, 75, of Sanford, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center. The son of the late William J. and Margaret M. (Griffiths) Stockwell was born July 13, 1945 in Midland. After high school Ralph enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and honorably served his country from 1965 to 1973. During his service he was stationed overseas where his primary duties involved working on the F-4 Phantom II and the C-130 Hercules. Following his military service, he pursued a career with IBM as a computer engineer, where he retired 19 years later.
Ralph was a member of VFW post 3651, American Legion Post 443 and Moose Lodge 2519. He loved nature, with his favorite pastimes being hunting and fishing. Ralph was a skilled woodworker, crafting many different custom furnishings. He also enjoyed model airplanes and listening to classic rock music.
Surviving are his wife of 24 years, Stacy (Gerard) whom he married Sept. 3, 1996; children, Michele (Trevor) McCormick of Battle Creek, James (Brooke) Stockwell of Midland, Paige (Makaila) Stockwell of Midland; grandchildren, Nicole (Kyle), Christopher; and great-granddaughter, Amara.
In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his brothers, William, James and David Stockwell.
A celebration of Ralph's life will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at Midland VFW Post 3651 located at 3013 Bay City Road, Midland, MI 48642. Visitation will be on Sunday at the post from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Memorials in Ralph's name may be offered to the family. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com