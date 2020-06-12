Ralph P. ForsbergRalph P. Forsberg died of complications from heart disease, May 9, 2020, at the age of 71.Ralph was born and raised in Chicago, Ill. He loved and admired his parents and grandparents, Sulo and Gertrude, Gustave and Jennie. He often said that he had the perfect childhood. He especially treasured memories of Sunday excursions to the forest preserves with his dad, school-holiday outings to museums with his mom, visiting the relatives in Grand Rapids and fishing trips with family and friends.In 1969 at the age of 20 Ralph met Sharon Wandersee on a blind date. They were married the following year and would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this August. Their son Darian was born in 1981. Ralph was a loving husband and outstanding father who inspired strong moral character. Ralph and Darian shared a love of baseball, basketball, history and nature. Family vacations included road trips to Yellowstone National Park when Darian was 12 (as Ralph's parents had done with him at that age), Gettysburg, Toronto and the Baseball Hall of Fame.Ralph was a lifelong learner, graduating from Lane Tech High School in 1966 then earning his bachelor's degree from Bradley University, master's from Roosevelt University and Ph.D. in philosophy from Loyola of Chicago. To help pay for all that tuition he worked a variety of jobs including in a warehouse and factory, on a loading dock and the Illinois road crew near the Woodfield Mall, as a counselor at a heroin clinic, in a real estate office and eventually as a part-time instructor at Loyola University and Harper College. While at Bradley Ralph joined Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. In 1985 he became an elected member of Alpha Sigma Nu, the Jesuit national honor society.After receiving his doctorate Ralph taught for one year at Ripon College in Wisconsin. In 1989 he joined the faculty as an assistant professor at Delta College and moved his family to Midland. Wherever he went he appreciated his co-workers, teachers, students and neighbors. Many became cherished friends.Academically Ralph's areas of interest were business and medical ethics as well as non-Western, classical modern and political philosophy. His master's thesis on Thomas Hobbes' theory of obligation was published in 1990. While at Delta he co-authored two ethics textbooks with his "distinguished senior colleague" Raymond Pfeiffer. Ethics on the Job is in its fourth edition. He also published/presented over 60 papers and workshops on a wide variety of topics in philosophy and teaching. From 2003 until his retirement as full professor in 2010 Ralph was a member of Covenant HealthCare System's ethics committee.Ralph will be remembered for many things - his wit, laugh, intellectual curiosity, loyalty to friends and competitiveness, not only with others but with himself to do the best he possibly could. He was a true Renaissance Man, interested in everything, with a remarkable memory. He strongly believed in critical thinking and a liberal arts education for the betterment of individuals and society and was a staunch advocate for social justice. He loved to think, read and write (with his vast collection of pens and inks). He greatly enjoyed sharing knowledge and exchanging thoughts, ideas and opinions, often playing devil's advocate to enhance the experience. He was a dedicated teacher who acknowledged different learning styles by varying his methods of presentation. In addition to philosophy, Ralph's interests included American history, government and politics; Native American and Asian cultures; tropical fish; birding; and sports. ("How 'bout dem Cubs?") His musical taste spanned folk to fugues, country to chants. After retiring he attended a variety of classes at Saginaw Valley State University offered by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and enjoyed 10 years as a member of the Midland Metaphysical Society.Ralph is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Darian; daughter-in-law, Jessykah; and grandchildren, Madyson and Alyssia. In addition, he dearly loved five dogs in his life: Tippy, Barney, Dusty, Molly and Titus.Cremation has already taken place and there will be no public service. However, to honor his life, Sharon and Darian plan to compile a book of memories, anecdotes, etc., from his friends. They can be sent to Sharon at her home or via email: sharonforsberg@netscape.net. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.