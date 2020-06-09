Ralph Richard Cook, MD, MPH

Of Dexter, formerly of Detroit, Midland, Ann Arbor, Trout Lake, age 81, died peacefully at home of natural causes on June 8, 2020. He was born Feb. 21, 1939 in Detroit, the son of George R. & Florence Irene (Armstrong) Cook. Ralph graduated from Hope College and Wayne State University Medical School. He went on to study at U of M School of Public Health, and studied epidemiology at University of N. Carolina. He was employed at Dow Chemical & Dow Corning for 32 years. In May of 1969, he married Joann Kovack in Detroit, and she survives. Other survivors include two children, Eric C. Cook and Kara A. Cudini, both of Ann Arbor; a brother, Robert Cook of Almont; 4 grandchildren; and 1 niece & 1 nephew. No services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the UMRC Foundation, 805 W. Middle St., Chelsea, MI 48118 or Arbor Hospice, 2366 Oak Valley Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. Arrangements were entrusted to Cole Funeral Chapel in Chelsea.



