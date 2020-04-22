Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randal Gilbert "Randy" Whitley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Randal 'Randy' Gilbert Whitley

Randal "Randy" Gilbert Whitley, 59, of Midland, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born Nov. 16, 1960 in Charlevoix, son of the late Jerome and Dorothy Whitley. Randy was a 1980 graduate of Midland High School and Delta College in 1982.

From an early age, Randy loved all sports and was a member of his high school football and track teams. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunting and fishing...rain or shine.

He also had a love of outdoor power sports – in the early 1980s, Randy, along with his brother, Craig, and friend, Dave Belcovson, formed Whitley Racing Team (Randy as navigator) and competed in the offshore powerboat circuit (members of APBA and LSCORA).

Randy loved to cook for his family and friends and they all looked forward to his amazing pig roasts.

Randy owned and operated Central Floor Covering, in downtown Midland. He had the fortune of working alongside his father, Jerome, with whom Randy credited to teaching him everything he knew about the business. Randy's flooring and welding work can be found all over Midland and other parts of the country.

Anyone that had ever known him would have been first met with his light-up-the-room smile. They would also quickly discover that he deeply loved his family and that he was a generous soul, willing to do anything to help someone in need. Above it all, though, was his love for his daughter, Dehlia. She was his favorite hunting, fishing and dune buggying partner.

Randy is survived by his daughter, Dehlia Whitley of Midland; mother, Dorothy Whitley of Midland; brothers, Paul (Tanya) Whitley of Charlevoix, Chris Whitley of Charlevoix, Craig (Cindy) Whitley of Petoskey, Andrea (John) Cymbal of Royal Oak; sister-in-law, Nancy Whitley of Charlevoix (married to the late Jerry "Jigs" Whitley; nieces and nephews, Jessica (David) Bertinelli, Benjamin (Andrea) Whitley, each of Charlevoix, Lukas (Merissa) Whitley of Bellaire, Zackary (Maggie) Whitley of Royal Oak, Tiffany (Jed) Drenth of Petoskey, Grace Whitley of New York City, Gunnar Whitley of Grand Rapids, Godson Dalton Cymbal and Whitley Cymbal of Royal Oak; uncle, Larry Petersen of Milford; and aunt, Mary Walls of California.

Randy was preceded in death by his father, Jerome Whitley; and his brother, Jerome "Jigs" Whitley.

A celebration of Randy's life will be held at a later date. To sign an online guestbook, visit

