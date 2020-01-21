Randall F. Barnes, 53, of Coleman, went home to the Lord unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Randall was born June 26, 1966, to Forrest and Bessie (Napier) Barnes in Alma. Randall grew up in St. Louis, Mich. and graduated from St. Louis High School and attended some college. Randall was a veteran of the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, serving for 11 years as a staff sergeant, military policeman, army ranger and sniper. Randall was united in marriage to Jodi Hale on June 28, 2003, in Beaverton. Randall has a son, Aaron Barnes as well. Randall worked at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort for many years as a slot manager, but currently was employed as a security officer for Securitas. Randall was a member of Mount Pleasant Community Church and was active within the church as a crisis response team member and part of a Bible study small group. Randall enjoyed trains, pheasants, animals, biking, walking, hunting, fishing, nature, target shooting, going to concerts, going to sporting events and spending time with his wife, friends, family and cats.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 16 years, Jodi Barnes of Coleman; son, Aaron (Kelly Miles) Barnes of Mount Pleasant; mother, Bessie (Bob Kirby) Barnes of St. Louis; sisters, Carolyn (Daniel) Komperda of Fostoria, Nancy (Mike) Parsons of Shepherd, Kimberly Barnes of Alma; in-laws, Dan and Edda Yost of Beaverton, Leo and Florence Hale of Beaverton; brothers-in-law, Ed Hale of Beaverton, Kris (Nikki) Yost of Gladwin; grandmother-in-law, Lois Mitchell of Beaverton; along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Forrest Barnes; brother, Charles Barnes; sister, Patricia Fellows.
Funeral services will be conducted on at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton. Randall will be laid to rest at Beaverton City Cemetery, Beaverton. Following, there will be a celebration of life luncheon at Beaverton United Methodist Church. www.hall-kokotovichfuneralhome.com