Randy Hetherington
Randy "Barney" Hetherington, of Gladwin, went to be with the Lord after a long term illness, June 15, 2020. He was born Nov. 30, 1947 in Gladwin to the late Charles and Susan (Irene) Hetherington.
After a wonderful 40-year career with the Michigan Department of Transportation as an inspector, Randy's philosophy was "work hard, play hard." He loved his job! Randy was an active member of his community and church. He also loved spending time with his family, traveling by cruise ship, camping, extreme downhill skiing all over the world, fishing and just having a good time!
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Keri (Seth) Watson of Plainwell, Mich.; sons, Chad (Caroline) Hetherington of Traverse City, Brock Hetherington and (Jaime Hinman) of Gladwin; his beloved grandchildren, Zachary, Luke and Kelsy Watson. He is survived by his brothers, Tom (Mickey) Hetherington of Gladwin, Kevin (the late Jennifer) Hetherington of Ft. Myers, Fla.; and sister, Nattalie (Joe) Berthume of St. Louis, Mich.
Funeral services honoring Mr. Hetherington will be conducted by Pastor Brad Withrow on Saturday, June 20, 2020, 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, 12-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home. Randy will be laid to rest at McClure Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to Gladwin County 4-H Program. www.hall-kokotovichfuneralhome.com
Published in Midland Daily News on Jun. 16, 2020.