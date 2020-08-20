Ray D. Varner
Ray D. Varner, 75, of Hope, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. The son of Evelyn (Wetherell) and the late Leo Varner was born in Midland, Oct. 15, 1944. He graduated from Midland High School in 1962 and signed on with the U.S. Air Force right after high school. After returning home from service, Ray went on to become a career electrician with The Dow Chemical Co., a profession that he was very proud of. After 35 years, he retired from Dow in 2001 and enjoyed the outdoor life of hunting, fishing and camping. Ray collected and restored antique vehicles which gave him countless hours of pleasure. He also loved spending time with family and friends.
Surviving is his wife, the former Kelly Jones, whom he married on Oct. 8, 2011; stepdaughters of whom he thought of as his own, Brandy Adcock of Midland, Brittany Pluszczynski of Weidman, Samantha Schafer of Midland; his mother, Evelyn Varner of Queens Creek, Ariz.; siblings, Neil (Lana) Varner of Sanford, Cheryl McCormick of Queens Creek, Toby (JoAnn) Varner of Hope, Alice (Jerry) Soper of Deplores, Colo., Leila (Pat) Perkins-Varner of Mesa, Ariz., Jerry (Kristy) Varner of Midland; 10 grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousin, in-laws and special friend, Pete Fitak. In addition to his father, Ray was preceded in death by his brother, Phil Varner.
The family of Ray wishes to thank Heartland Hospice for their help and care during his final days.
Per the wishes of Ray, cremation has taken place and a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to Heartland Hospice or the wishes of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com