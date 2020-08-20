1/1
Ray D. Varner
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ray D. Varner
Ray D. Varner, 75, of Hope, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. The son of Evelyn (Wetherell) and the late Leo Varner was born in Midland, Oct. 15, 1944. He graduated from Midland High School in 1962 and signed on with the U.S. Air Force right after high school. After returning home from service, Ray went on to become a career electrician with The Dow Chemical Co., a profession that he was very proud of. After 35 years, he retired from Dow in 2001 and enjoyed the outdoor life of hunting, fishing and camping. Ray collected and restored antique vehicles which gave him countless hours of pleasure. He also loved spending time with family and friends.
Surviving is his wife, the former Kelly Jones, whom he married on Oct. 8, 2011; stepdaughters of whom he thought of as his own, Brandy Adcock of Midland, Brittany Pluszczynski of Weidman, Samantha Schafer of Midland; his mother, Evelyn Varner of Queens Creek, Ariz.; siblings, Neil (Lana) Varner of Sanford, Cheryl McCormick of Queens Creek, Toby (JoAnn) Varner of Hope, Alice (Jerry) Soper of Deplores, Colo., Leila (Pat) Perkins-Varner of Mesa, Ariz., Jerry (Kristy) Varner of Midland; 10 grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousin, in-laws and special friend, Pete Fitak. In addition to his father, Ray was preceded in death by his brother, Phil Varner.
The family of Ray wishes to thank Heartland Hospice for their help and care during his final days.
Per the wishes of Ray, cremation has taken place and a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to Heartland Hospice or the wishes of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland
4210 N. Saginaw Rd
Midland, MI 48640
989-839-9966
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved