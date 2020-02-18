Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Hamilton. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Send Flowers Obituary

Ray Hamilton

Ray Hamilton, 83, of Midland and longtime owner of Hamilton Pastry Shops on Main Street, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his wife and children. He was born March 9, 1936 in Mount Pleasant, son of the late Truman and Opal (Graham) Hamilton. He attended Mount Pleasant High School and Central Michigan University. Ray married his high school sweetheart, Peggy (VanDrie) on Nov. 20, 1954. Ray was the owner/baker of Hamilton Pastry shops on Main Street. He was an avid bowler for many years, receiving honors including bowler of the year, sponsor of the year, bowling family of the year and a member of the Midland Bowling Hall of Fame. He loved fishing and hunting, but above all he loved spending time with his family.

Ray is survived by his wife, Peggy; and their children, Kathy Borgman, Matt (Mary) Hamilton and Jennifer (Gary) Schroeder all of Midland. Ray is also survived by grandchildren, Joe Foldesi III, Megan (Jeff) Buchman, Jacqueline (Steve) Eastman, Holly (Dave) Hunyor and Bradley (Meagan) Craig; four great-grandchildren; and his brother, Ron (Linda) Hamilton. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen; and son, Brad.

Funeral and committal services for Ray will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., Midland. The Rev. Jung Eun Yum of First United Methodist Church will officiate with burial in Midland City Cemetery. Ray's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Open Door or First United Methodist Church in Ray's memory. Ray's family would like to give a special thank you to Mid-Michigan Home Care for their loving care given to Ray.





