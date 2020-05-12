Raymond E. WilhelmRaymond Elbert Wilhelm was born Dec. 25, 1932 and passed away peacefully with family by his side, May 10, 2020.Our dad was industrious, he rarely sat still. A strong sense to do, he was always using his hands to create. He cooked and enjoyed the feat of preparing meals for large groups. Problem-solving how to take the ingredients in front of him and create an impressive meal; no recipe followed, he enjoyed the trial and error process. He moved through life much in the same way - use what you have, find practical solutions, and be self-sufficient. He used these skills to adapt his home and provide for his ever-growing family. You could often find him in his work shed or in his yard tending to his gardens.His adventures as a young man canoeing, fishing, and traveling were markedly important to him; he loved reminiscing and sharing these memories with friends and family.His love was expressed in action. He reserved his greatest energies and worked hardest to provide for his family. Dad was deeply committed to his wife of 58 years.Ray served in the U.S. Army in France and Germany from 1951-1954 as a heavy machine operator and as a mess cook. He returned from Europe and worked as a chef in Williamston at Walt Koss' Restaurant where he met a waitress named Betty. They married in 1962 and moved to Midland in 1964 where he was a chef at the Executive House, Le' Chateau, and spent 25 plus years at the Linden Hoff.In retirement, he did janitorial work at The Dow Chemical Co. and at the Midland Mall and worked at Elder Beerman. He volunteered for the Meals on Wheels program and worked in the kitchen at Midland's Open Door.Raymond was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Estelle Wilhelm; in-laws, James and Beatrice Jones; sisters, Virginia and Marge; brothers, Ken and Art; sons, Tim, Rudy and Gary; daughters, April and Jackie; daughter-in-law, Pamela Pauls McCaffrey; and grandson, Gary Jr.He is survived by wife, Betty; son, Michael (Tonya) Pauls; daughters, Pamela Pauls Gingrich, Tamela Pauls, Julie Wilhelm King, Amy Ostyn, Jennifer (Steve) Rapanos; 20 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; multiple nieces and nephews; and special people, Bob Mackenzie, Robin and Dave Hammond, Rona and Terry Lamblin, and Tammy and Don.Ray's family extends a warm thank you to Dr. Jennifer Aloff, Dr. Yadam, Dr. Kahaen, and Dr. Berdowski for your care and to MidMichigan Health Hospice nurses and caregivers Jackie, Don and Cindy. A special thanks to the staff at the Boulevard and Big Boy for always treating our dad and mom with extra care.Those wishing to express their condolences may consider a donation in Ray's name to Midland's Open Door or Calvary Baptist Sunday School. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.