Raymond "Ray" Rappley of Midland, passed away peacefully March 2, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. Ray was born June 26, 1943 in Saginaw to Robert and Casimira (Blazejewski) Rappley.



Ray is survived by his wife of 54 years, Glenna (McMahon) Rappley. Also surviving to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Natalie (Marshall) Wood and Annette O'Brien; grandchildren, Autumn (Jerry) Smith, Matthew Wood and Donald O'Brien; sister, Mary Ann (Fred) Damsen; brothers, Tom Rappley, Steve (Carol) Rappley; and sister-in-law, Rita Rappley. He was preceded in death by both parents; his brother, Bob Rappley; and sister-in-law, Connie Rappley.



Ray retired as NDT project coordinator from The Dow Chemical Co. after 31 years of service. He loved camping with his grandkids, extended family and friends. Ray especially loved golfing with all his fellow golf buddies. He also enjoyed bowling and was on many leagues. Ray had a kind heart and loved his family and friends dearly. The family wishes to thank everyone at DaVita Midland Dialysis for the care he was given and the great friendships he made there.



The funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church. Father Joe Griffin will officiate. Ray's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Toni and Trish House, 4699 Eleven Mile Road, Auburn, MI 48611, or The .