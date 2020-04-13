Raymond Roberts
Raymond Roberts, 88, of Midland, passed away peacefully at his home, Friday evening, April 10, 2020. Raymond was an associate professor at Delta College and taught communications there for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Denise; daughter, Alyssa M. Roberts DVM; and grandson, Xavier Christopher Tarrants.
Private family services will take place at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in New Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.
Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 13, 2020