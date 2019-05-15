Raymond S. Bauers, 89, of Beaverton, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at his residence. The son of the late Stanley and Elmira (Isabell) Bauers was born Nov. 7, 1929 in Mackinaw City.
Raymond is survived by his son, Ray S. (Marie) Bauers of Beaverton; his companion, Carol Ouellette of Beaverton; sisters, Bernice Wheeler and Jerry Lou Barber both of Cheboygan. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Mary Brown Bauers; and sister, Phyllis Wartela.
Per Raymond's request, cremation has taken place and private interment will be next to his wife at Jerome Township Cemetery. Memorials in Raymond's name may be offered to American Legion Post 442 of Sanford. Personal messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.wilson-miller.com
.