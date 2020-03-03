Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Stanley Bis. View Sign Service Information Auburn Chapel-Cunningham-Taylor F.H.'s Inc. 312 W. Midland Rd Auburn , MI 48611 (989)-662-4711 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Auburn Chapel-Cunningham-Taylor F.H.'s Inc. 312 W. Midland Rd Auburn , MI 48611 View Map Vigil 6:15 PM Auburn Chapel-Cunningham-Taylor F.H.'s Inc. 312 W. Midland Rd Auburn , MI 48611 View Map Service 6:45 PM Auburn Chapel-Cunningham-Taylor F.H.'s Inc. 312 W. Midland Rd Auburn , MI 48611 View Map Lying in State 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM St. Gabriel Parish-West Campus (formerly St. Anthony) 1492 Midland Rd, Auburn , MI View Map Liturgy 10:00 AM St. Gabriel Parish-West Campus (formerly St. Anthony) 1492 Midland Rd Auburn , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond Stanley Bis

Raymond Stanley Bis, 88, of Midland, passed away Saturday morning, Feb. 29, 2020 at Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital. The son of the late Frank and Monica (Biss) Bis, was born in Williams Township on July 1, 1931. Ray served in the U.S. Army (Korean War) and was later employed as a pipefitter with The Dow Chemical Co. He was a lifelong member of St. Anthony Catholic Church (later St. Gabriel Parish - West) where he attended grade school and loved playing baseball. On May 7, 1955 he married Goldie Marie Markel. Family and community were very important to Ray and Goldie. Ray was a member of Knights of Columbus 4158 in Auburn, SOAR (Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees) Local 12075, and Columbian Club in Fisherville. After he met and married Goldie, the couple, alongside Ray's Dad, built Frank Bis subdivision in Auburn and Raymond Bis subdivision in Midland. Ray was always on the go, fishing, gardening, snowmobiling, golfing, bowling or playing cards. While working full time at Dow, Ray managed a huge family garden and roadside market. People came for miles to buy his tomatoes and raspberries. In the summer, he enjoyed taking his family camping all over Michigan. While his family was young, he pulled a travel trailer to Yellowstone Park, Wyo. and took them to Disney World in Florida when it first opened. Later in life Ray and Goldie enjoyed spending winters in The Villages, Florida where they maintained a second home. He and Goldie remained avid golfers, bowlers, and shuffleboard and card players. Ray expressed his artistic side by creating 2- and 3-dimensional wood crafted ducks, rabbits and other decorations.

Ray is survived by four children, Barbara (Dave) Ostaszewski of Commerce Township, Cynthia Rutgers of Bear Lake, Sharon (Dave) Holt of Burr Ridge, Ill., Raymond (Lorie) Bis of Ortonville; eight grandchildren, Isaac Grzegorczyk, Amos Grzegorczyk, Shea (Marc) Munsell, Amber (James) Dryer, Justin Bis, Nick Bis, Madison Holt, Tyler Holt; three great-grandchildren, Penelope Grzegorczyk, Paisley and Archer Munsell. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Goldie; son, Steven; two infant children, Mary and Joseph; and his siblings and their wives, Stanley (Florence) Bis and Floyd (Virginia) Bis.

A funeral Liturgy will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Gabriel Parish-West Campus (formerly St. Anthony), 1492 Midland Road, Auburn with the Rev. Thomas E. Sutton officiating, with the burial following at St. Anthony Cemetery. Raymond will lie in state at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the Mass. Raymond's family will receive friends at the Auburn Chapel of Cunningham-Taylor Funeral Homes, Inc. from 3-8 p.m. on Friday. There will be a vigil service at 6:15 p.m. followed by a bible presentation by K of C at 6:45 p.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation to the Toni and Trish House in Fisherville.









