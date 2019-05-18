Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for R.D. King. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church 907 Mattes Dr Midland , MI View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 11:00 AM Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church 907 Mattes Dr. Midland , MI View Map Graveside service Midland Memorial Gardens 565 N. Meridian Road Midland , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary





He is survived by the love of his life, Mary, who he was married to for 61 years; and his children, Theresa Rupp (Dave), Cynthia Bradow (Brian), Joseph King (Diane) and Michael King (Tammy); grandchildren, Ben Rupp (Jane), Adam Rupp (Courtney), Katie Abshire (Justin), Andrew Rupp (Ashley), Michele See (James), Noah Bradow (Alison), Jeremiah Bradow (Christina), Annika King, Aubrey King (Jake), Brandon Lepley (Angela) and Matthew Lepley (Jacy). He is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe and Dorothy King Reynolds; his siblings, Hazel Proudly, Alfred King, Alice Orain, Anna Mae Epps, Sally Anderson, Mary Louise Tyler and John King.



R.D. was born in Lansing, Dec. 20, 1939. He enlisted in the



He married Mary Hildabridle of Lansing, on Oct. 11, 1957. R.D. and May moved to Lansing after he left the service and then moved to Sanford. R.D. worked for the City of Midland at Barstow Airport and the Parks Department. He also owned and operated K & K Concessions during that time. He loved to sell popcorn, cotton candy, BIG snow cones and hot dogs. He loved chatting with his customers and always served them with a smile. They raised their four children at their home in Sanford.



He retired after a life time of hard work and they traveled for several years spending their winters in Texas and summers in Michigan. They enjoyed friends, going to Mexico, biking, square dancing and he also attended college classes.



They returned to Michigan after their travels and settled in Coleman. R.D. was a faithful servant of Christ and would talk about his faith in Jesus. He loved people and loved to talk and never met a stranger. He always had a ready smile, laugh or story. You could often find him fishing with his sons and grandchildren. He loved being outside where he could be seen walking with his dog. He taught numerous kids to whistle. He loved working in his yard which actually looked like a park and tending his fish in the koi pond.



Our hearts are breaking that he is no longer with us and we will miss him dearly. He was a loving husband, father, sibling, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, uncle and friend. We take comfort in the fact that he is no longer suffering and is with Jesus where he longed to be and where we will see him again.



