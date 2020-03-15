Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reah Currie. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Send Flowers Obituary

Reah Currie

Rhea Wark Currie died Friday morning, March 13, 2020. She was born July 29, 1916 in Peck, Michigan, daughter of the late William J. Wark and Verna Wark. She was predeceased by her husband, Chester C. Currie and by her brother, Purl. She is survived by her sons William and Robert, and Robert's spouse Anne Carson. She graduated from Alma College in 1938 with a degree in English and taught at several schools, including Midland High School. She was a volunteer at Midland Hospital from 1944 until 2019 and received a Certificate of Recognition from the Governor's Office for outstanding volunteer efforts. She served as a lifetime member of the Little Garden Club and was president for many years. An avid reader and bridge player, Rhea loved to socialize and was a pleasure to her friends.

Memorial services will take place at a later date. Will, Bob, and Anne invite you to a visitation Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 3-5 and 6-8 p.m. at Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 West Wheeler Street. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Children's Grief Center of the Great Lakes Bay Region; Mid-Michigan Medical Center Nursing Education Program; MidMichigan Cancer Center; or Memorial Presbyterian Church HELP Pantry.

If you are ill or concerned about COVID-19, we understand and appreciate your absence.





