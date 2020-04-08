Rebecca Lee (Weckle) Dodge
Rebecca L. Dodge, 75, of Midland, passed away April 8, 2020 at Stratford Pines. She was born Feb. 28, 1945 to the late Rev. Robert and Marguerite "Peggy" (Fuhrer) Weckle. On Aug. 22, 1964, in Caro, she married Gale E. Dodge and they shared 52 wonderful years together before he preceded her in death on Aug. 8, 2016.
Rebecca graduated from Freeland High School in June of 1963 and went on to study at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. Rebecca attended several area Baptist churches where she volunteered with children and youth ministries and was also an office secretary for some of them.
Rebecca is survived by her daughters, Debra Dodge, Kelly Dodge; sister, Ruth (Ray) Averill; brother-in-law, Gary (Joan) Dodge; sister-in-law, Linda Weckle; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and the cremains will be placed at Pine Grove Cemetery in Williams Township, Bay County, near her husband of 52 years, Gale. A celebration of life will happen at a later date.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family in her name.
