Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Lee (Weckle) Dodge. View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Send Flowers Obituary

Rebecca Lee (Weckle) Dodge

Rebecca L. Dodge, 75, of Midland, passed away April 8, 2020 at Stratford Pines. She was born Feb. 28, 1945 to the late Rev. Robert and Marguerite "Peggy" (Fuhrer) Weckle. On Aug. 22, 1964, in Caro, she married Gale E. Dodge and they shared 52 wonderful years together before he preceded her in death on Aug. 8, 2016.

Rebecca graduated from Freeland High School in June of 1963 and went on to study at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. Rebecca attended several area Baptist churches where she volunteered with children and youth ministries and was also an office secretary for some of them.

Rebecca is survived by her daughters, Debra Dodge, Kelly Dodge; sister, Ruth (Ray) Averill; brother-in-law, Gary (Joan) Dodge; sister-in-law, Linda Weckle; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and the cremains will be placed at Pine Grove Cemetery in Williams Township, Bay County, near her husband of 52 years, Gale. A celebration of life will happen at a later date.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family in her name.

Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Dodge family; to share a special memory, visit





Rebecca Lee (Weckle) DodgeRebecca L. Dodge, 75, of Midland, passed away April 8, 2020 at Stratford Pines. She was born Feb. 28, 1945 to the late Rev. Robert and Marguerite "Peggy" (Fuhrer) Weckle. On Aug. 22, 1964, in Caro, she married Gale E. Dodge and they shared 52 wonderful years together before he preceded her in death on Aug. 8, 2016.Rebecca graduated from Freeland High School in June of 1963 and went on to study at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. Rebecca attended several area Baptist churches where she volunteered with children and youth ministries and was also an office secretary for some of them.Rebecca is survived by her daughters, Debra Dodge, Kelly Dodge; sister, Ruth (Ray) Averill; brother-in-law, Gary (Joan) Dodge; sister-in-law, Linda Weckle; and several nieces and nephews.Cremation has taken place and the cremains will be placed at Pine Grove Cemetery in Williams Township, Bay County, near her husband of 52 years, Gale. A celebration of life will happen at a later date.Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family in her name.Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Dodge family; to share a special memory, visit www.smithminer.com Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close