Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reginald M. Lee. View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Send Flowers Obituary

Reginald M. Lee

Reginald Manley Lee "Reg" passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. Born on Jan. 6, 1927, in Bay City, Reg was 93 years old.

He is survived by his children, Elisabeth Sramkoski (Michael), Bonnie Pattee (David), Sandy Bucher (Brian) and Douglas Lee; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Reg was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; his wife, Anne; and son, Dennis.

While together, Reg and Anne lived in Midland and spent winters in South Texas after retiring. They were frequent travelers to numerous countries, also visiting their children and grandchildren in the various locations they each lived.

Reg served in the U.S. Navy, as a gunner, where he developed his passion for vintage aircraft, and his love of flying. He was proud of being a World War II veteran. After serving his country, in 1950, Reg married Anne Fisher in Pawtucket, R.I. He attended Central Michigan University where he earned his bachelor's degree, followed by completing his graduate work at the University of Michigan. He taught school at Central Intermediate, where he also worked in the athletic program. He was a partner in a residential and commercial paint business, while also owning and managing rental properties. During this time he was a member of the Midland Church of the Brethren where he enjoyed leading the youth group. While living in South Texas, Reg volunteered as a teacher at the local elementary school.

Reg was a special and amazing person. He was a true gift to his family, had a deep passion for life, was an insatiable reader and a deeply caring father, grandfather and great-grandfather. We will miss his great stories and the experiences that he loved to share.

Our family is grateful for the care and support Reg received at Plainview Assisted Living. We will honor Reg with a celebration of life in Midland later this summer.

Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Lee family; to share a special memory, visit





Reginald M. LeeReginald Manley Lee "Reg" passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. Born on Jan. 6, 1927, in Bay City, Reg was 93 years old.He is survived by his children, Elisabeth Sramkoski (Michael), Bonnie Pattee (David), Sandy Bucher (Brian) and Douglas Lee; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Reg was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; his wife, Anne; and son, Dennis.While together, Reg and Anne lived in Midland and spent winters in South Texas after retiring. They were frequent travelers to numerous countries, also visiting their children and grandchildren in the various locations they each lived.Reg served in the U.S. Navy, as a gunner, where he developed his passion for vintage aircraft, and his love of flying. He was proud of being a World War II veteran. After serving his country, in 1950, Reg married Anne Fisher in Pawtucket, R.I. He attended Central Michigan University where he earned his bachelor's degree, followed by completing his graduate work at the University of Michigan. He taught school at Central Intermediate, where he also worked in the athletic program. He was a partner in a residential and commercial paint business, while also owning and managing rental properties. During this time he was a member of the Midland Church of the Brethren where he enjoyed leading the youth group. While living in South Texas, Reg volunteered as a teacher at the local elementary school.Reg was a special and amazing person. He was a true gift to his family, had a deep passion for life, was an insatiable reader and a deeply caring father, grandfather and great-grandfather. We will miss his great stories and the experiences that he loved to share.Our family is grateful for the care and support Reg received at Plainview Assisted Living. We will honor Reg with a celebration of life in Midland later this summer.Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Lee family; to share a special memory, visit www.smithminer.com Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close