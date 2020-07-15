Reginald M. Lee
Reginald Manley Lee "Reg" passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. Born Jan. 6, 1927, in Bay City, Reg was 93 years old and is survived by his children, Elisabeth Sramkoski (Michael), Bonnie Pattee (David), Sandy Bucher (Brian) and Douglas Lee; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Reg was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; his wife, Anne; and son, Dennis.
While together, Reg and Anne lived in Midland and spent winters in South Texas after retiring. They were frequent travelers to numerous countries, also visiting their children and grandchildren in the various locations they each lived.
Reg served in the U.S. Navy as a gunner, where he developed his passion for vintage aircraft and his love of flying. He was proud of being a World War II veteran. After serving his country, in 1950 Reg married Anne Fisher in Pawtucket, R.I. He attended Central Michigan University where he earned his bachelor's degree, followed by completing his graduate work at the University of Michigan. He taught school at Central Intermediate, where he also worked in the athletic program. He was a partner in a residential and commercial paint business, while also owning and managing rental properties. During this time, he was a member of the Midland Church of the Brethren where he enjoyed leading the youth group. While living in South Texas, Reg volunteered as a teacher at the local elementary school.
Reg was a special and amazing person. He was a true gift to his family, had a deep passion for life, was an insatiable reader and a deeply caring father, grandfather and great-grandfather. We will miss his great stories and the experiences that he loved to share.
Our family is grateful for the care and support Reg received at Plainview Assisted Living.
A memorial visitation will be held at the family home, 1756 N. Dublin Ave., Midland on July 18, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. Military honors will be under the auspices of the Midland County Vets at 3 p.m.
