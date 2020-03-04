Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reuben Edward Smith Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Reuben Edward Smith Jr.

Reuben Edward Smith Jr., 86, of Midland, passed away Tuesday evening, March 3, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born Oct. 9, 1933 in Clarksburg, W.V., son of the late Reuben Edward and Wanita Mae (Stutler) Smith Sr. Reuben grew up in Clarksburg and graduated from Victory High School in 1950.

After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War. While in the Navy, Reuben was assigned to different vessels that traveled around the Artic Circle. After four years of service, he was honorably discharged in 1954.

On September 15, 1952, Reuben married the former Winoka Lee Davis at his parents' home in Clarksburg, W.V. The two remained in West Virginia while Reuben worked and attended classes at Salem University where he earned a bachelor's degree in engineering. His job took the family to many places including Los Alamos, N.M. Here, Reuben worked for Los Alamos National Laboratory, which is where the first nuclear weapons were created as part of the Manhattan Project during World War II. In 1974, he and his family moved to Midland, where he began working for The Dow Chemical Co. in 1975. He continued his career at Dow for the next 27 years, retiring in 2002 as a design engineer.

Reuben always liked to stay active and did so by obtaining his pilot's license and flying his own plane. He was a gunsmith and spent hours creating the checker/diamond pattern on rifle stocks. Reuben enjoyed being outdoors and spent most of that time hunting and fishing. He was also extremely artistic and could often be found drawing, reading, and writing. Reuben made it a point to journal his daily life, chronicling his activities and time spent with his family. Aside from his journal, he spent time compiling ideas to maybe one day complete his own book.

Reuben is survived by his wife of 67 years, Winoka Smith; children Gary (Susan) Smith, Mark Smith, Tonya (Roger) Simons, Victoria (Robert) Jones, Greg Smith, Carla (Mike) Arp, David (Charissa) Smith, Lisa (Warren) Davis and Erika (Robert) Hall; grandchildren Jason Smith, Ty Smith, Mark Smith Jr., Ryan Smith, Reuben Smith, Aaron Simons, Brian Simons, Amanda Abajian, Renee Blanchard, Cara Glaze, Benjamin Smith, Dustin Arp, Brandon Arp, Caleb Arp, Nathan Davis, Brittany Annoni, Kurtis Hall and Jacob Hall; 24 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Oleta Preston and Larue Barbino.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at North Point Ministries, 5920 Jefferson Ave. Pastor Michael Arp will officiate with burial to follow in Midland Cemetery. Reuben's family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider North Point Minitries. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.









