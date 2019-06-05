Our family would like to share that on May 23, 2019 our mother, Reva J. Benson, 84, received an unexpected call to a gathering from which she will not return - a reunion actually with family and friends that she has not seen in a very long time in a most wonderful place where she can walk, dance, play bingo, read and shop garage sales until her heart's content!



She was born May 27, 1934 in Midland to John and Anna Mae Glasgow (Engle).



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ezra Benson.



She is survived by seven childern, Barry, Steve, Helene, Christine, Jeff, Keli and Shawn; several grandchildren; great-grandchildern; nieces and nephews too many to name!



Though she resided in Milligan, Neb., her memorial service will be held in Logan, Utah.



Her strength and love will never be forgotten.



If you wish, in lieu of flowers please make a donation to in her name. Thank you.