Reva Joan (Glasgow) Benson, 84, of Milligan, Neb. passed away in Geneva, Neb. on May 23, 2019. Reva was born in Midland, May 27, 1934 to Anna Mae (Engle) and John Glasgow.Reva lived a life full of surprises. Her family never knew what the day would bring or what adventure she would go on next. She loved to drive, play bingo, visit garage sales, read, and give people a hard time. Reva's son Steve was a huge partof Reva's life during her last years, as he was her primary caretaker. There is nodoubt that the laughter, love and company they gave each other helped her live alittle longer and smile a little bigger. Their bond was indescribable. Reva was thepillar that held our family together. She is already deeply missed.She is survived by her seven children, Barry (Nancy) Brannan of Michigan, SteveBrannan of Nebraska, Helen (Mark) York of California, Christine (David) Witter ofUtah, Jeff (Lois) Brannan of Illinois, Kelli (Joel) Watermeier of Nebraska andShawn Dean of Illinois; her grandchildren, Gregory, Christopher, Micheal, Nicholas,Adrianne, Lucas, Kayla, McKenzie, Necerian, Janteice, Errich, Joseph, Journey,Austin; and numerous great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Ezra Lamar Benson; parents, John and Anna Mae (Engle) Glasgow; siblings, Helen (Moening), John Glasgow, Jean(Dowker), Dorothy ( Smith ), Keith Glasgow, Donald Glasgow, Marjorie (Sias); andgrandson Jacobi.At Reva 's request, a memorial service will be held in Logan, Utah at a later date.

