On March 29, 2019, our beloved Rex Christopher Donoghue went to his heavenly home. Rex passed away unexpectedly at MidMichigan Medical Center after a short, yet courageous battle with cancer. Rex was born March 24, 1966 in Seattle, Wash. to Jerry and Karen (Shields) Donoghue. He grew up in Saginaw where he graduated from Arthur Hill High School in 1984. Rex proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy
from 1986-1989 as well as the Naval Reserves until 1994. Rex had a larger than life personality and had a knack for working with people. He began his career at the Center for Independent Living in Midland and while employed there, met his future wife, Ginger Pawley. Rex graduated with a BSW from Saginaw Valley State University and in 2008 proudly earned a master's degree in rehabilitation counseling from Michigan State University. Rex was employed as a rehabilitation counselor with the Department of Veteran's Affairs.
On Nov. 1, 1997, Rex and Ginger were married and were blessed with three beautiful children, Zachary (21), Cameron (19), and Sophia (17). They were the light of his life and will proudly carry on his legacy. Also treasuring Rex's memory are his parents, Jerry and Karen; sister, Kelly Donoghue; mother-in-law, Jeanne Zielinski; brother-in-law, Curt Pawley; Ginger's grandmother, Luella Ittner; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Rex was preceded in death by his grandparents; and father-in-law, Tom Pawley. Rex enjoyed watching and playing many sports, took pride in coaching his children, and was blessed to serve as a father figure to many kids. To know Rex was to love him; his adventurous and endearing personality earned him the love and respect of many.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church, Midland. Friends may call at Cunningham/Taylor Funeral Home, 312 W. Midland Road, Auburn on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday from 2-8 p.m., and Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Midland Lacrosse Club, Midland High Athletics, or c/o Ginger Donoghue for their children's education funds.