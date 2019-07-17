Rex Good

Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Rex O. Good Jr., of Midland, formerly of Gladwin, passed away at his home after a brief illness, with his wife Judy there by his side, June 18, 2019.

Memorial services for Rex will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., Midland, with Rev. Paul Schneider officiating. Rex's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Those planning and expression of sympathy may wish to consider their favorite charity in Rex's honor.
Published in Midland Daily News on July 17, 2019
