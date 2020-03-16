Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rhea Wark Currie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rhea Wark Currie

Rhea Wark Currie died Friday morning, March 13, 2020. She was born July 29, 1916 in Peck, Mich., daughter of the late William J. Wark and Verna Wark. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester C. Currie and by her brother, Purl. She is survived by her sons, William and Robert; and Robert's spouse, Anne Carson.

She graduated from Alma College in 1938 with a degree in English and taught at several schools, including Midland High School. She was a volunteer at Midland Hospital from 1944 until 2019 and received a Certificate of Recognition from the governor's office for outstanding volunteer efforts. She served as a lifetime member of the Little Garden Club and was president for many years. An avid reader and bridge player, Rhea loved to socialize and was a pleasure to her friends.

Memorial services will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Children's Grief Center of the Great Lakes Bay Region; Mid-Michigan Medical Center Nursing Education Program; MidMichigan Cancer Center; or Memorial Presbyterian Church HELP Pantry.

Visitation has been cancelled for Tuesday afternoon and evening.





