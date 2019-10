Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard C. Ware. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 View Map Memorial service 7:00 PM Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church 315 W. Larkin St. Midland , MI View Map Service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church 315 W. Larkin St Midland , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Dick honorably served in the U.S. National Guard. He was very active in the Midland community, including the Midland Jaycees, Midland Exchange Club, a founding member of the 1016 Home, friend of Bill W., offering his support and the hand of AA to those in need, Midland



In October 1985, he married the former Joy Hanson. They have blended their families together and shared their love for over 34 years. They traveled extensively, enjoying winters in Florida and summers in Midland, spending time with family and friends at their cottage on Houghton Lake, boating and fishing the Great Lakes out of Ludington.



Dick was a people person and he loved time spent with family and friends. It didn't matter if it was on a fishing trip he organized, snowmobiling, playing cribbage or euchre, a formal dinner, taco Tuesday or various Bible studies, including the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship. It was the sharing of fellowship and his faith in God that was an essential part of who he was.



Dick will be missed by his wife, Joy; children, Scott (Tammy) Ware, Karen (Alan) Apel, Kirk (Ellen) Ware; sister, Nancy Bauman; stepdaughter, Sally (Tom) Combs, and Loralei Hanson; grandchildren, Jamie Ware, Mike Ware, Britni Ware, Keaton Ware, Jack Ware, Alex Ware, Erika Ware, Katherine Apel, and Austin Apel; step-grandchildren, Kimberly (Collin) Russell, Victoria Combs, Nicole Combs, Tommy Combs, Olivia (Bobby) Stephens and Winston (Stephanie) Hegener; step-great-grandchildren, Colton, Kennedy, and Christian; several nieces and nephews; grand-nieces and nephews; cousins; and friends.



He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Mary (Bill) Ewald; brother-in-law, John Bauman; stepson, Robert Hanson; and step-granddaughter, Jenna Hanson.



Services celebrating Dick's life will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 315 W. Larkin St. in Midland, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. The Rev. Lisa Cook will officiate, with graveside burial rites in Midland Cemetery. Family will receive friends at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. in Midland on Wednesday from 3 p.m., concluding with a 7 p.m. Masonic memorial service conducted by the Midland Centre Lodge #273 F & AM.



Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider – Transportation Fund. Richard C. Ware, 85, of Midland, died Friday morning, Oct. 18, 2019 at Nottingham Place, after a battle with Alzheimer's. He was born Jan. 21, 1934 in Reese, son of the late Clayton and Annel (Schian) Ware. Dick worked at the Reese MI IGA which was across the street from Achenbach Funeral Home. Warren Achenbach would ask Dick to help out from time to time, which developed Dick's interest in funeral service. After graduating from Reese High School, he attended Bay City Junior College and went on to Wayne State University, earning a degree in mortuary science in 1956. He married the former Marilyn Wuepper (McWethy) in 1957, and they lived in Birmingham, Mich. until moving to Midland in 1959. In April of 1964, Dick was a founding partner of Ware- Smith Funeral Home, and a longtime member of the Michigan Funeral Directors Association.Dick honorably served in the U.S. National Guard. He was very active in the Midland community, including the Midland Jaycees, Midland Exchange Club, a founding member of the 1016 Home, friend of Bill W., offering his support and the hand of AA to those in need, Midland Elks Lodge , Master Mason of the Centre Lodge #273 Free & Accepted Masons, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite, Worthy Patron of the Eastern Star #121, member of the Midland Shrine Club, a dedicated fundraiser and supporter of .In October 1985, he married the former Joy Hanson. They have blended their families together and shared their love for over 34 years. They traveled extensively, enjoying winters in Florida and summers in Midland, spending time with family and friends at their cottage on Houghton Lake, boating and fishing the Great Lakes out of Ludington.Dick was a people person and he loved time spent with family and friends. It didn't matter if it was on a fishing trip he organized, snowmobiling, playing cribbage or euchre, a formal dinner, taco Tuesday or various Bible studies, including the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship. It was the sharing of fellowship and his faith in God that was an essential part of who he was.Dick will be missed by his wife, Joy; children, Scott (Tammy) Ware, Karen (Alan) Apel, Kirk (Ellen) Ware; sister, Nancy Bauman; stepdaughter, Sally (Tom) Combs, and Loralei Hanson; grandchildren, Jamie Ware, Mike Ware, Britni Ware, Keaton Ware, Jack Ware, Alex Ware, Erika Ware, Katherine Apel, and Austin Apel; step-grandchildren, Kimberly (Collin) Russell, Victoria Combs, Nicole Combs, Tommy Combs, Olivia (Bobby) Stephens and Winston (Stephanie) Hegener; step-great-grandchildren, Colton, Kennedy, and Christian; several nieces and nephews; grand-nieces and nephews; cousins; and friends.He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Mary (Bill) Ewald; brother-in-law, John Bauman; stepson, Robert Hanson; and step-granddaughter, Jenna Hanson.Services celebrating Dick's life will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 315 W. Larkin St. in Midland, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. The Rev. Lisa Cook will officiate, with graveside burial rites in Midland Cemetery. Family will receive friends at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. in Midland on Wednesday from 3 p.m., concluding with a 7 p.m. Masonic memorial service conducted by the Midland Centre Lodge #273 F & AM.Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider – Transportation Fund.

Published in Midland Daily News on Oct. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.