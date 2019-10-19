Richard C. Ware, 85, of Midland, died Friday morning, Oct. 18, 2019 at Nottingham Place, after a battle with Alzheimer's. He was born Jan. 21, 1934 in Reese, son of the late Clayton and Annel (Schian) Ware. Dick worked at the Reese MI IGA which was across the street from Achenbach Funeral Home. Warren Achenbach would ask Dick to help out from time to time, which developed Dick's interest in funeral service. After graduating from Reese High School, he attended Bay City Junior College and went on to Wayne State University, earning a degree in mortuary science in 1956. He married the former Marilyn Wuepper (McWethy) in 1957, and they lived in Birmingham, Mich. until moving to Midland in 1959. In April of 1964, Dick was a founding partner of Ware-Smith
Funeral Home, and a longtime member of the Michigan Funeral Directors Association.
Dick honorably served in the U.S. National Guard. He was very active in the Midland community, including the Midland Jaycees, Midland Exchange Club, a founding member of the 1016 Home, friend of Bill W., offering his support and the hand of AA to those in need, Midland Elks Lodge
, Master Mason of the Centre Lodge #273 Free & Accepted Masons, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite, Worthy Patron of the Eastern Star #121, member of the Midland Shrine Club, a dedicated fundraiser and supporter of .
In October 1985, he married the former Joy Hanson. They have blended their families together and shared their love for over 34 years. They traveled extensively, enjoying winters in Florida and summers in Midland, spending time with family and friends at their cottage on Houghton Lake, boating and fishing the Great Lakes out of Ludington.
Dick was a people person and he loved time spent with family and friends. It didn't matter if it was on a fishing trip he organized, snowmobiling, playing cribbage or euchre, a formal dinner, taco Tuesday or various Bible studies, including the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship. It was the sharing of fellowship and his faith in God that was an essential part of who he was.
Dick will be missed by his wife, Joy; children, Scott (Tammy) Ware, Karen (Alan) Apel, Kirk (Ellen) Ware; sister, Nancy Bauman; stepdaughter, Sally (Tom) Combs, and Loralei Hanson; grandchildren, Jamie Ware, Mike Ware, Britni Ware, Keaton Ware, Jack Ware, Alex Ware, Erika Ware, Katherine Apel, and Austin Apel; step-grandchildren, Kimberly (Collin) Russell, Victoria Combs, Nicole Combs, Tommy Combs, Olivia (Bobby) Stephens and Winston (Stephanie) Hegener; step-great-grandchildren, Colton, Kennedy, and Christian; several nieces and nephews; grand-nieces and nephews; cousins; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Mary (Bill) Ewald; brother-in-law, John Bauman; stepson, Robert Hanson; and step-granddaughter, Jenna Hanson.
Services celebrating Dick's life will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 315 W. Larkin St. in Midland, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. The Rev. Lisa Cook will officiate, with graveside burial rites in Midland Cemetery. Family will receive friends at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. in Midland on Wednesday from 3 p.m., concluding with a 7 p.m. Masonic memorial service conducted by the Midland Centre Lodge #273 F & AM.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider – Transportation Fund.