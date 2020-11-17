Richard Dale Cobb, II
Richard D. Cobb, II, 65, of Midland, passed away unexpectedly on Friday the 13th of November 2020 at his home. He was born on October 27, 1955 in Bellaire, MI.
Richard worked his fingers to the bone as mechanic at MidMichigan Auto keeping members of the community cars up and running, and then would come home and work till after dark in his own garage on his custom created cars. Besides wrenching on anything with wheels, Rich enjoyed fishing and sewing anything he found as a challenge, from Teddy Bears and wedding dresses, to car interiors. Such was the life of a man that was tough as barbed wire on the outside… somewhere deep inside he was soft and loved in his own weird way.
Richard is survived by his wife, Linda Jean, children, Lisa Washington, Mary and Woody Morningstar, Richard "Tiny" Cobb, grandchildren, Breanna and Christopher Washington, Holly Stell and Leah Morningstar, Ella Cobb and Mya Cobb. He is also survived by his mother, Mary Kirksey, sisters Mary Duke and Ruth Wilkins all of Texas and his extended work family.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no service at this time. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family in his name.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cobb family; to share a special memory please visit www.smithminer.com