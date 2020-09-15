Richard Dodman

Richard "Dick" Dodman of Beaverton, passed away peacefully Sept. 9, 2020. Dick was born Aug. 4, 1948, the eldest son of Robert and Edna (Schnaidt) Dodman in Pontiac, Mich. During Dick's working years he worked in shipping and receiving at Lyle Industries, and even in retirement Dick went back to work for J.E. Johnson. He valued hard work before hard play and carried that throughout his life. When he wasn't dedicating himself to his work, Dick enjoyed many things: the Sanford Meridian Wrestling program, the great outdoors, hunting, Jeeps, baseball and even a few too many hours in the sun on the lake.

Dick is survived by his wife, Paula Dodman; two sons, Richard (Salena) Dodman Jr. of Sanford, Michael (Melodie) Dodman of Beaverton; five grandchildren; brother, Robert (Francis) Dodman of Jacksonville, Fla.; and a sister, Sharon (Dennis) Kachinski of Safety Harbor, Fla.

Dick was preceded in death by both of his parents.

Honoring his wishes, following a donation to "Gift of Life," he has been cremated and a small private memorial will be held. He wanted to be remembered more for his life and enduring jokes than a service full of tears.

Anyone wishing to express their feelings may consider a memorial contribution to the Meridian Wrestling Program in his name. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store