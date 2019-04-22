Richard Earl Knapp

Richard Earl Knapp, 73, of Coleman, died Friday, April 19, 2019 at his home. He was born Nov. 15, 1945 in Harrison, the son of Roy and Clara (Reed) Knapp. Richard worked as a foreman for General Motors for many years, retiring in 2008. He loved hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed cookouts, food and spending time with his family. Surviving are his children, Richard (Tonya) Knapp, Billi-Jo (Timothy) Barnes, Tamie (Randy) Thom, Karrie Knapp, ShaShawn (Eric) Dailey; 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, brother Lloyd and sister Jeanne. Funeral services will take place at noon on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler Street, with Pastor Jim Barnhart officiating. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Memorials may be offered to the family in memory of Richard.
Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 22, 2019
