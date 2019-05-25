Richard H. Cloud, of Bay City, formerly of Coleman, passed away April 7, 2019, after a brief illness. Richard was born March 17, 1942, to the late Eliot G. and Barbara A. (McClary) Cloud of Coleman.
Richard is survived by his daughters, Pam, Kimberly, and Kristie; his sisters, JoMac (Al) Rydman, Barbara Cloud and Greer Thomson; grandchildren, Cory, Caleb, Ella Jo and Penelope; nephews, Kevin (Toni) Rydman, Greg Rydman, Brad (Steph) Rydman; niece, Dianne Thrush; his cherished friends and neighbors.
A memorial service and celebration of Richard's life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 11837 E. Vernon Road, Coleman, where his daughters invite family and friends to share a Coca-Cola and memories of Richard. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the Tony and Trish House in Auburn, or a hospice home in their community. To sign an online guestbook, visit http://www.cremationsocietymidmi.com