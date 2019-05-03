Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland 4210 N. Saginaw Rd Midland , MI 48640 (989)-839-9966 Send Flowers Obituary





To protect the parks, Dick wrote the first pencil idea of a change to the city charter to require a vote of the citizens to change the use or sale of a park. This charter change was the result of discussions with many of Dick's friends. In 1995 Dick warned the City Council at three public meetings they couldn't put a road thru Emerson Park. The city proceeded with plans to put the road in. Dick along with a few good friends filed suit in circuit court against the city manager and city council and the road wasn't put in. He hoped that there will be citizens in the future that would do the same thing to protect the parks.



Dick was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John McCreadie, Robert McCreadie; and sisters, Elizabeth Norton and Margaret J. Black.



Dick leaves very good friends, Mike and Sue Vezina and their daughter Allison. Dick called Allie his girlfriend from the day she was born. Mike worked with Dick in the business since 1984 and he will continue the business.



In accordance with Dick's wishes he was cremated and his ashes placed in Midland Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at Richard H. "Dick" McCreadie, 84, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at his residence. The son of the late John and Mary (Sasse) McCreadie was born at the family home on Weast Main Street in Midland, Sept. 27, 1934. He was raised in Midland and graduated from Midland High School in 1952. Dick entered the U.S. Army in 1954 and served with the 4th Signal Group a part of U.S. Army Headquarters Europe in Heidelberg, Germany thru 1956. In 1958, two years after returning to Midland, he opened his own business on South Saginaw Road in Midland. He remained in business at this location until his death. In 1968 he was elected to the Midland City council and served thru 1975. He was always proud of the Midland park system and during his first term the council set the policy to buy all the homes on the west side of the river which flooded every year. Today many people enjoy the park land that is there.To protect the parks, Dick wrote the first pencil idea of a change to the city charter to require a vote of the citizens to change the use or sale of a park. This charter change was the result of discussions with many of Dick's friends. In 1995 Dick warned the City Council at three public meetings they couldn't put a road thru Emerson Park. The city proceeded with plans to put the road in. Dick along with a few good friends filed suit in circuit court against the city manager and city council and the road wasn't put in. He hoped that there will be citizens in the future that would do the same thing to protect the parks.Dick was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John McCreadie, Robert McCreadie; and sisters, Elizabeth Norton and Margaret J. Black.Dick leaves very good friends, Mike and Sue Vezina and their daughter Allison. Dick called Allie his girlfriend from the day she was born. Mike worked with Dick in the business since 1984 and he will continue the business.In accordance with Dick's wishes he was cremated and his ashes placed in Midland Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com

Published in Midland Daily News on May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close