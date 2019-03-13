Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Richard "Dick" Haines, of Midland, formerly of Saginaw, former long-time Saginaw West Side businessman and Saginaw car salesman, passed away Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 after a short illness.



Dick was born April 15, 1932 to the late Paul and Ambra (Ellithorpe) Haines. He was a member of the Arthur Hill High School class of 1950 where he was capitan of the AHHS swim team. He attended Bay City Junior College where he was an All-American swimmer. He then served in the U.S. Army. Dick married the former Sally Ippel in 1952. She preceded him in death in 2014.



Following his discharge from the Army, Dick and Sally returned to Saginaw where he began his business career in his wife's family business The J.W. Ippel Co. Dick was well known on the West Side for this dedication and devotion to making the West Side a great asset for the City of Saginaw and the west side business district. After the closing of the Ippel Co., Dick went to work for Martin Chevrolet (now Garber Chevrolet) for many years retiring as its general manager.



Dick was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Saginaw for over 50 years. He was an avid golfer, bowler, and MSU and Tigers fan. He also was a member of the Midland Cribbage Club after moving to Midland.



Surviving are four children, including Scott (Barbara) Haines of Midland; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. on March 15, 2019 at W.L. Case and Co. Funeral Chapel, 4480 Mackinaw Road, Saginaw, Mich. with the Rev. Ted McCullough officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider First Presbyterian Church, or The Fordney Club Charities.

Funeral Home W. L. Case and Company Funeral Home

4480 Mackinaw Rd.

Saginaw , MI 48603

(989)793-9700 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close