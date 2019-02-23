Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Hunt. View Sign

Richard Hunt, 84, of Midland, passed away Feb. 17, 2019 at Woodland Hospice House in Mount Pleasant. He was born in Midland to the late Helen (Henry) and Wilson Hunt on Oct. 7, 1934. He attended Midland Public Schools, Michigan State University and University of Montana. He taught science at Northeast Intermediate for 35 years, known by students for his unique sense of humor. He loved the out of doors, camping and hiking. He also enjoyed photography, reading and music. After retirement from Midland Public Schools he drove for Senior Services for several years.



He is survived by his wife, Joyce; children, Will (Jasmine) Hunt, Cheryl Miles and Beth Leeger. He is also survived by grandchildren, Kristin and Jordan Miles; and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Linda Horan and James Hunt; several nieces and nephews; and cousin, Dorothy Van Dusen.



Cremation has taken place and no services have been planned at this time. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Senior Services or a .

Published in Midland Daily News on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations