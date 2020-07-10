Richard J. Haskins
Richard James Haskins, 56, lost his life in a watercraft accident on Saturday, July 4 in Harbor Springs, Mich. Rich was born Jan. 15, 1964 in Midland to Jack and Joan (Pelton) Haskins. As the third of four children, Rich loved tennis, basketball, peanut butter sandwiches and all things Star Trek in his youth. In 1980, Rich moved to Topeka, Kan. where he graduated from Topeka High School as an exceptional student athlete and National Merit Scholar.
Rich achieved great success as a nationally-ranked tennis player, earning a full scholarship to Midwestern State University in Texas. He received NAIA Academic All-America honors and was inducted into the Midwestern State University Athletic Hall of Honors in 1987. After graduating with a bachelor of arts degree, he attended the University of Kansas School of Law. His childhood and law school friends have remained an integral part of his life. In 1992, Rich married the former Mindy Newman of Shawnee Mission, Kan. Married 24 years, Rich and Mindy had two beautiful children together, RJ and Sarah Jane.
Rich enjoyed a distinguished 25-year career with Station Casinos and its parent company Red Rock Resorts, joining the company in 1995 as its General Counsel of Midwest Operations. Promoted to vice president in 1998, he moved to Las Vegas. He served as executive vice president and general counsel of Station Casinos LLC from 2011 to 2015 and as general counsel of Fertitta Entertainment from 2011 to 2016. Rich became the president of Station Casinos and Red Rock Resorts in 2015 and served the companies in that role since then.
Rich was instrumental in the rapid growth and sustained success of Station Casinos and Red Rock Resorts. He cared passionately about the company and its thousands of employees, considering his business associates as part of his extended family. Rich's colleagues cared deeply about him, counted on and were inspired by his steady leadership in every situation. Rich's strong belief that anything is possible in life with hard work and dedication allowed him to achieve his professional dreams.
He was happiest at his Northern Michigan vacation home where he and his family spent many memorable summers. Rich will be remembered for his unparalleled sense of humor and kind heart for people and animals. He instilled in his children his love of sports, spirited debate and his innate sense of fairness.
Always fun-loving, Rich was the dad to whom his children's friends gravitated. He was very proud of his children's accomplishments and was their best cheerleader. A determined competitor, he excelled at both tennis and blackjack. Rich's perfect day was a vigorous morning workout, huge breakfast, afternoon Jeep cruise and listening to Journey music lakeside. Although he will be dearly and always missed, there is great comfort in knowing that he is now strolling through the fields with his beloved dogs Otis and Daisy.
Rich is survived by his son, Robert James Haskins; and daughter, Sarah Jane Haskins. He is also survived by his three sisters, Deborah (Steven) Zuccarini, Julie Haskins-White and Cynthia (Philip) Lowery; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Rich was preceded in death by his father, Jack Haskins; mother, Joan Haskins; and grandparents.
Following Rich's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in his memory would be greatly appreciated.