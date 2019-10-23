Richard James Henderson, 80, of Midland, died early Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Brittany Manor. He was born Feb. 2, 1939 in Mancelona, son of the late Charles and Inez (Monk) Henderson. Richard was a graduate of Midland High School prior to enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps. On May 12, 1990 he married DeLynn King Helmer in Linwood and she survives him. After proudly fulfilling his military obligation, Richard found employment with The Dow Chemical Co. He was an avid softball player, even having a "no-hitter" and played for many years. Richard enjoyed fishing, camping and building things. After his retirement Richard continued to work for Burns Security and later worked for Lowe's in Midland.
He is survived by his wife, DeLynn of Midland; sons, Richard J. (Kendle) Henderson Jr. of Saginaw, Steven M. (Kathy) Henderson of Coleman, Rodrick L. (Dena) Henderson of Midland; daughters, Angela M. (Joe) Montroy of River Forest, Ill. and Cheryl R. Henderson of Midland, Colleen Roberts of Midland, Luanne Quinton of Sapulpa, Okla., Kelli (Randy) Carrier of Cushing, Okla.; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild with one more on the way; sisters, Irene Flinn of Ruskin, Fla. and Mylvina (Richard) Fridline of Davison, and by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Clarence Henderson and Charles (Sonny) Henderson Jr.
A memorial service for Richard will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St. Mr. Jerry Beebe will officiate with military honors presented by the Midland Area Veterans and the U.S. Marine Corps. Richard's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Cancer Services of Midland.