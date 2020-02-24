Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard L. McLean. View Sign Service Information Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland 4210 N. Saginaw Rd Midland , MI 48640 (989)-839-9966 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard L. McLean

Richard L. McLean, 78, was welcomed home by his heavenly Father on Feb. 19, 2020. Also welcoming him home was his wife, Linda (Grosteffon) McLean. Born May 6, 1941, the trouble-maker was the second of seven children born to Russell and Mary McLean. Dick tested his mother's limits and caused his dad some gray hairs, but he was their favorite - or so he said.

He was one of a kind, best known for his quick, witty humor. He was always ready with a joke.

In his childhood, "back when Moses was around," he was part of 4-H in Midland. He leather-crafted, gardened flowers and vegetables, and barrel raced as part of The Saddle Club.

After graduating Midland High, he attended Ferris State. He proudly earned the title "dad" to Rich and Eric (of wife, Sharon), Scott (of wife, Jan), Michael and Shelly (of wife, Linda). Many years later, he proudly earned another title of "favorite uncle" to his niece, Kristina. The two of them spoke daily, "harassing" each other with jokes, but also enjoying many deep, heartfelt conversations.

Dick's personality was magnetic. He enjoyed making new friends, especially through his work and church (and then picking on them). Dow was his primary employer, but he also ran his own lawn care business, repaired damaged vehicles and managed operations at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, Fla. Dick and his family attended Charity Chapel in that town after moving there for him to attend Liberty Bible College.

He was a devoted caregiver to his wife, Linda, for many years. Dick was a kind man who loved the Lord and who loved others.

His big heart and sense of humor will be greatly missed by those he left behind: children, Eric, Michael and Shelly; brother, Russ; sisters, Linda and Gaila; grandchildren, Steven, Cory, Dustin, Brandon and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Henry and Zoey. He will be missed by his church family (especially the prayer team he led), many staff and patients at Baptist Hospital (where he volunteered), and many dear friends that would love to head out to lunch or play pool with him, just one more time.

He is now sharing his love and humor in heaven with wife, Linda; sons, Rich and Scott; parents, Russ and Mary; and siblings, Barb, Dennis and Dave.

Times of remembrance will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 3 p.m. in Midland Missionary Church Outreach Center with dinner to follow (Midland) and Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. in his home church, Charity Chapel (Pensacola, Fla.). Memorials may be offered to the family in his memory. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home.





