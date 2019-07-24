Richard L. Smith
, 86, of Midland, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at his residence. The son of the late Reno and Thelma (Walker) Smith was born in Sumner, Mich., April 10, 1933. Richard served in the U.S. Navy
during the Korean Conflict
. He was employed with The Dow Chemical Co. until retiring in 1995 after 43 years of service. Richard enjoyed being outdoors, riding motorcycles, playing cards and doing things with his family. He was very athletic and played on many area softball teams well into his 80's Richard was a member of American Legion Berryhill Post 165, and the V.F.W. Post 3651 in Midland.
Surviving is his wife of 66 years, the former Colleen E. Huggard, whom he married on April 4, 1953 in Angola, Ind.; sons, Richard L. (Peggy) Smith Jr., Brad (Teresa) Smith, Scot (Bridget) Smith all of Midland; daughter, Kristen (Steve) White of Midland; grandchildren, Benjamin, Christopher, Bryan, Mallory, Jaclyn, Maggie, Travis, Amy, Maddie and Hannah. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Smith.
Per the wishes of Richard, cremation has taken place. A gathering time to visit with the family will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home from 2-4 p.m. Following the gathering, dinner will be served at the American Legion, 5111 Hedgewood Dr., at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the American Legion Berryhill Post. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com