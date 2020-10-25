Richard Lewis Dulude
Richard Lewis Dulude went to his heavenly home on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the age of 85. A selfless family man with a passion for the Maize and Blue, Dick spent his final days surrounded by loved ones. His life cannot be condensed into mere words, and his legacy is an inspiration to us all.
Dick was born to Cleone and Leslie Dulude on June 4, 1935 in Midland, Michigan. Always a generous soul, Dick shared his birthday with his twin brother, Bob. The two boys, along with their older sister, JoAnne, completed the Dulude household. Dick attended Midland High School where he starred on the varsity basketball and tennis teams and met the love of his life, Joanne Flauding. Upon graduation in 1953, Dick attended the University of Michigan to pursue a degree in dentistry. He obtained consecutive bachelor and doctoral degrees, becoming the third dentist in his family. Dick went on to join his father's dentistry practice in Midland, along with his twin brother, on the corner of Main St. and Jerome.
On August 24, 1957, Dick married Jo, beginning 63 years of a beautiful marriage. Together, they raised five wonderful children. Dick's love of kids prompted him to move his family of seven back to Ann Arbor for two years in 1969 to pursue a degree in pediatric dentistry. A devoted husband and father, Dick's evenings were filled with family dinners, chaotic laughter, football and volleyball games, ballet recitals, and hockey tournaments. He never missed an opportunity to take his kids skiing at Mt. Brighton or sailing on Higgins Lake. Together, they hiked the Appalachian Trail, skied the Rocky Mountains, and attended countless U of M football games. Lake Michigan was a special place to Dick, particularly the Leelanau peninsula, and he spent many summers there walking the beaches and enjoying time with family and friends. Dick shared his ardent patriotism, love of the Great Lake State, and admiration for nature with his family. He encouraged his children to travel widely and pursue their dreams.
After practicing pediatric dentistry in Midland for nearly 40 years, Dick followed his own advice and retired to Indio, California, returning each summer to Midland, his true home. Dick and Jo cherished the sunshine, flowers, and beauty of California. Yet anyone who met Dick knew that he could never fully retire. He loved to travel and explore, was an avid golfer and prolific reader, and always had another carpentry project in the works. Dick and Jo had 13 grandchildren, spread out over four states, and they made it a priority to visit them often. They always came smiling and bearing gifts, ready for a nap but willing to stay up and play one more game of hearts. Dick's trademarks were his royal breakfasts and his enthusiasm for home-improvement projects. It wasn't uncommon for him to be found building a treehouse in the backyard or bookshelves in the office – with a grandson's help, of course. He attended dance recitals, musical concerts, and lacrosse, water polo, football, soccer, hockey, and volleyball games, to name a few. And he insisted on being present at every grandchild's high school graduation, even if it meant traveling between four different states in one (long!) weekend. That's just the type of man he was.
There are no words to express the loss that resides in the hearts of all those who knew and loved Dick. Yet this sadness is accompanied by faith that he is in a better place and pride that he lived life to the fullest. A friend to many, Dick's quick smile, personable nature, and infectious laugh attracted all who met him. He truly lived up to his motto, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." Winston Churchill, one of Dick's favorite historical figures, said, "One mark of a great man is the power of making lasting impressions upon the people he meets." Dick was indeed a great man.
Dick is preceded in death by his mother, Cleone, his father, Leslie, and his brother, Bob. He is survived by his wife, Jo; his five children – Rick (Pam) Dulude of Salem, OR, Sally (Mark) Dulude Sheehan of Tehachapi, CA, Jim (Aimee) Dulude of Elk Rapids, MI, Steve (Jane) Dulude of Traverse City, MI, and Leslie (Brian) Dulude Rolfe of Rochester, MI; his 13 grandchildren – Kyle Dulude, Alec Dulude, Jack Dulude, Samantha Rolfe, Evan Sheehan, Grant Dulude, Tyler Dulude, Allison Dulude, Mitchel Rolfe, Dione Sheehan, Charlie Dulude, Caitlin Aslor, and Conner Black; his sister, JoAnne Zmich; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Contributions in honor of Dick can be made to the University of Michigan's Stroke Fund for Discovery. Donations can be made over the phone at 734-764-6777 or online at victors.us/richardldulude
. Checks may also be made out to "University of Michigan" and sent by mail to the following address: Michigan Medicine Office of Development; 1000 Oakbrook Dr., Ste. 100; Ann Arbor, MI 48104-6815. Flowers are also welcome.
Dick's family plans to host a Celebration of Life in the near future.