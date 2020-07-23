Richard MooreRichard "Dick" C. Moore, 84, of Midland died Tuesday evening, July 21, 2020 at his home. He was born May 26, 1936 in Janesville, Wis., son of the late Clarence and Hope (Hawthorne) Moore. He grew up in Alma and graduated from Alma High School in 1954. Dick continued his education at Alma College, receiving his bachelor's degree in business in 1958. On August 27, 1955 he married the love of his life, the former Jacqueline Worden at the Church of Christ in St. Louis. Dick was the owner and president of Midwest Auto Parts in Midland and Shepherd. He was always a people person and enjoyed talking to all his customers. Dick was an active member of Midland Christian Church. He enjoyed camping, traveling, fishing and a good Louis L'Amour book. Dick especially loved spending time with family and friends, like telling stories to his children about growing up and pointing out the stars as the family campfires started to burn low.In addition to his wife Jacqueline of 65 years, he is survived by his children, Cheryl (Bill) Marquandt, Kathleen (David) Northcut and Richard Moore; grandchildren, Shannon (Colin) Cranmer, Michael Northcut and Robert Northcut; great-grandchildren, Ena and Dessa. Dick is also survived by brothers, Douglas (Jean) Moore and Steve (Betty) Moore; and sister-in-law, Pat. In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by one brother, Lawrence Moore.A private family graveside service will take place July 25, 2020 at Salt River Cemetery in Shepherd. A celebration of life is being planned for later in the fall at Midland Christian Church and will be announced at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Midland Christian Church or MidMichigan Hospice.