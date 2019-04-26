Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Sias. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Condolences may be made at Richard Samuel Sias passed away March 13, 2019 at his son's home in McCleary, Wash. with his family and his dog by his side. Richard was 80 years old.He was born near Midland at Bay City Hospital on Aug. 23, 1938. He was the son of the late Douglas Sias and the former June Johnson. Richard married Leanna Wiley and had two sons, Mark and Andy Sias who now reside in the Olympia, Wash. area.Richard grew up with his parents and two siblings in the countryside outside of Midland while his father, Douglas Sias was an engineer at The Dow Chemical Co. He grew up an avid hunter, trapper and fisherman. He attended college to study industrial design at the Art Center in Los Angeles, Calif. He then moved to Detroit where he worked as a designer for major corporations such as Chrysler where he was the principle designer for the 1968 thru 1970 Dodge Charger. He then relocated to Seattle where he worked in the aerospace industry for Boeing.In retirement, Richard moved to the mountains of Montana and lived on the shores of Little Bitteroot Lake outside of Kalispell, Mont. Here he continued his favorite pastime of hiking and hunting in the mountains.He is survived by his brother, Jim Sias; sister, Kay Meyer; and sons, Mark and Andy Sias.Condolences may be made at [email protected]

