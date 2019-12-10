Richard Wright Birky, 92, of Midland, passed away Dec. 7, 2019 at Brittany Manor. He was born April 27, 1927 to the late Rudolph and Mittie (Wright) Birky. He married Royal J. Loomis who preceded him in death on July 21, 1999.
Richard served his country honorably during World War II
in the U.S. Marines. He worked as an operator for The Dow Chemical Co., retiring in 1985. Richard was scout leader for the Boy Scouts of America. He enjoyed working on cars and collecting planes.
Richard is survived by his son, Thomas; grandchildren, Christopher (Pamela) Birky, Jeremy (Bethany) Briggs, Heather (Tim) Ames and Shiloh Birky. He is also survived by his sister, Katie Hall.
Richard was preceded by his sons, Richard Birky, William Birky; daughter, Debra Acker; and sister, Elizabeth.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Smith
-Miner Funeral Home. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Midland City Cemetery. Military honors will be under the auspices of the Midland County Veterans and the U.S. Marine Corps
.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family in Richard's name.
