Rickie Lee Woodcock
Rickie Lee Woodcock, 68, of Midland, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at his home. He was born Sept. 22, 1951 in Midland, son of the late Douglas and Gladys (Smith) Woodcock. Rickie was an avid hunter, loved hosting family dinners, and was a drywall finisher by trade.
He is survived by his sons, Bryon Woodcock, Derick (Kelsey) Woodcock; and daughter, Tonya Lee Branch all of Midland; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Jim and Tom Woodcock, both of Midland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, David and Ronald Woodcock.
A memorial visitation for Rickie will take place Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler Road. Those planning an expression of sympathy yare asked to consider Rickie's family.



Published in Midland Daily News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
